    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amravati constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Amravati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Amravati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur, Melghat, Achalpur. 

    The Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra holds one of the 48 seats in the region.  Presently, it is represented by independent leader Navnit Ravi Rana. The Election Commission of India revealed the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16. The Amravati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur, Melghat, Achalpur. 

    When will voting take place?

    April 26 is the day of voting in the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, which is scheduled for Phase 2. On June 4, the votes will be counted and the results will be announced.

    Who are the main contenders?

    The procedure of submitting nomination papers for candidates from the main political parties and independents begins with the announcement of the election calendar. Prior to the announcement of the polls, some parties had already made their lists of candidates public; others did so as the election moved through its various stages. Navneet Rana has been declared by the BJP for the reserved (SC) seat in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha for Amravati.

    2019 election results

    Maharashtra's Amravati constituency saw a high level of voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Out of 1,113,853 eligible voters, 60.76% of them cast ballots. With a total of 510,947 votes, Navnit Ravi Rana became victorious against Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, who received 473,996 votes. The total number of votes needed to win was 36,951. In the 2019 elections, Amravati, Maharashtra, was represented by Navnit Ravi Rana, the current member of parliament.

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba from Shivsena won the seat and was polled 467,212 votes with a vote share of 46.51%. NCP candidate Navneet Ravi Rana got 329,280 votes (32.78 %) and was the runner-up.Adsul Anandrao Vithoba defeated Navneet Ravi Rana by a margin of 137,932 votes.

