Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Mainpuri seat

    For generations, Mainpuri has been a perfect example of the enduring political dominance of the Mulayam Singh Yadav family. The late Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three consecutive terms and also held the position of Defence Minister.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency comprises 87% of its demographic composition, with the urban segment accounting for the remaining 13%. Within the rural electorate, Hindus constitute a significant majority, making up 90% of the population. Notably, Scheduled Castes (SC) wield substantial electoral influence, representing 20.5% of the constituency's voting populace.

    Mulayam's Mainpuri stronghold:

    For generations, Mainpuri has been a perfect example of the enduring political dominance of the Mulayam Singh Yadav family. The late Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three consecutive terms and also held the position of Defence Minister. His political career was intricately intertwined with Mainpuri, where he clinched victory in the Lok Sabha elections a remarkable five times.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Kannauj seat

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting date for Mainpuri constituency

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 is slated to be held on May 7 in Mainpuri constituency, falling on Phase 3 of the electoral schedule announced by the Election Commission of India in March.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Result date

    Expectation mounts as the electorate awaits the culmination of the electoral process, with the counting and results announcement scheduled for 4th June. This significant date, declared by the Election Commission on March 16, holds the promise of determining Mainpuri's political trajectory amidst the broader canvas of Uttar Pradesh's electoral landscape.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: What happened in Mainpuri constituency in 2019

    Winner: Mulayam Singh Yadav
    Constituency: Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh
    Election year: Lok Sabha elections 2019
    Votes secured by winner: 5,24,926
    Runner-up candidate: Prem Singh Shakya
    Votes secured by runner-up: 4,30,537
    Victory margin:  94,389

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found vkp

    Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK

    Systematic effort underway by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially, accuses Sonia Gandhi gcw

    BREAKING: Systematic effort underway by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially, accuses Sonia Gandhi (WATCH)

    There will be chaos: Supreme Court refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment; check details AJR

    'There will be chaos': Supreme Court refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment; check details

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Mysterious UFO sighting over Mexican oil rig sparks speculation of underwater alien base snt

    SHOCKING! Mysterious UFO sighting over Mexican oil rig sparks speculation of underwater alien base

    Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found vkp

    Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala

    7 tips to save more money RBA EAI

    7 tips to save more money

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon