Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Kannauj seat

Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is all set to capture significant attention in the upcoming 2024 elections, shaping the state's political landscape. With 80 parliamentary seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, Kannauj's role holds immense significance.

Comprising five Assembly segments - Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna, and Rasulabad - the constituency is a general seat, not reserved for SCs or STs. The primary contenders in Kannauj include the BJP, SP, and BSP. Notably, SP leader and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has represented Kannauj thrice - in 2000 (bypoll), 2004, and 2009 - amplifying its political importance.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key dates and schedule for Kannauj

Phase 4: May 13

Lok Sabha election 2024 results will be announced on June 4.

The impending elections are all set to elevate the political fervor in Kannauj, with stakeholders and citizens eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Demographic profile of Kannauj constituency

According to Election Commission data from the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kannauj had 18,74,824 voters, with 10,25,930 males, 8,48,829 females, and 65 third-gender individuals. The constituency witnessed 3,396 postal votes and 4,477 service voters. Comparatively, during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Kannauj had 18,08,886 voters, including 10,00,035 males, 8,08,799 females, and 52 others, with 707 postal votes and 2,721 service voters.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past winners and contestants in Kannauj

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Subrat Pathak emerged victorious, defeating SP's Dimple Yadav by 12,353 votes. Pathak secured 5,63,087 votes (49.35%), while Dimple Yadav garnered 5,50,734 votes (48.27%).

In 2014, Dimple Yadav clinched the seat with 4,89,164 votes (43.89%), followed by Pathak with 4,69,257 votes (42.10%), and BSP's Nirmal Tiwari with 1,27,785 votes (11.46%).