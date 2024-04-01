Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat

In Gorakhpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the dominant political players. Renowned BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has left an indelible mark on Gorakhpur's political landscape.

Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency holds major significance in the state's political landscape. Comprising five Assembly segments - Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, and Sahajanwa - the constituency is categorized as a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In Gorakhpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the dominant political players. Renowned BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has left an indelible mark on Gorakhpur's political landscape, representing the constituency in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2014.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates

Date of polling: Phase 7 - June 1

Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gorakhpur constituency demography

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Gorakhpur constituency recorded a total of 19,81,197 eligible voters, according to data from the Election Commission. Among them, 10,85,534 were male voters, while 8,95,487 were female voters. Additionally, 176 voters identified as belonging to the third gender. Notably, the constituency also witnessed 3,413 postal votes.

Furthermore, the number of service voters in Gorakhpur during the 2019 elections was 4,396, with 4,209 being men and 187 women exercising their voting rights.

Comparatively, in 2014, the Gorakhpur constituency had a total of 19,03,988 voters. Among them, 10,55,209 were male voters, and 8,48,621 were female voters. Additionally, 158 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category, while there were 888 postal votes. During the 2014 elections, the number of service voters in Gorakhpur was 1,134, with 720 men and 414 women exercising their voting rights.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gorakhpur 2019 winners (Candidates and parties)

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ravi Kishan, BJP candidate and actor, secured victory for the first time with a significant margin of 3,01,664 votes. He garnered a total of 7,17,122 votes, translating to a substantial vote share of 60.52%.

His closest competitor, SP candidate Rambhual Nishad, received 4,15,458 votes, constituting 35.06% of the total valid votes polled, in a closely contested electoral battle.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Madhusudan Tripathi secured the third position with a mere 22,972 votes, accounting for 1.94% of the total valid votes.