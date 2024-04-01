Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat

    In Gorakhpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the dominant political players. Renowned BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has left an indelible mark on Gorakhpur's political landscape.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency holds major significance in the state's political landscape. Comprising five Assembly segments - Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, and Sahajanwa - the constituency is categorized as a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

    In Gorakhpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the dominant political players. Renowned BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has left an indelible mark on Gorakhpur's political landscape, representing the constituency in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2014.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates

    Date of polling: Phase 7 - June 1

    Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gorakhpur constituency demography

    During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Gorakhpur constituency recorded a total of 19,81,197 eligible voters, according to data from the Election Commission. Among them, 10,85,534 were male voters, while 8,95,487 were female voters. Additionally, 176 voters identified as belonging to the third gender. Notably, the constituency also witnessed 3,413 postal votes.

    Furthermore, the number of service voters in Gorakhpur during the 2019 elections was 4,396, with 4,209 being men and 187 women exercising their voting rights.

    Comparatively, in 2014, the Gorakhpur constituency had a total of 19,03,988 voters. Among them, 10,55,209 were male voters, and 8,48,621 were female voters. Additionally, 158 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category, while there were 888 postal votes. During the 2014 elections, the number of service voters in Gorakhpur was 1,134, with 720 men and 414 women exercising their voting rights.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gorakhpur 2019 winners (Candidates and parties)

    During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ravi Kishan, BJP candidate and actor, secured victory for the first time with a significant margin of 3,01,664 votes. He garnered a total of 7,17,122 votes, translating to a substantial vote share of 60.52%.

    His closest competitor, SP candidate Rambhual Nishad, received 4,15,458 votes, constituting 35.06% of the total valid votes polled, in a closely contested electoral battle.

    Meanwhile, Congress candidate Madhusudan Tripathi secured the third position with a mere 22,972 votes, accounting for 1.94% of the total valid votes.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings' snt

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings'

    Congress poses 5 questions after legal relief over Income tax demand

    Congress poses 5 questions after legal relief over Income tax demand

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days April 1 to 5; Check details anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days; Check details

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli rkn

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Local vs outsider row escalates as INC's Laxmi Hebbalkar questions BJP's Shettar's Belagavi address vkp

    LS Polls 2024: Local vs outsider row escalates as INC's Hebbalkar questions BJP's Shettar's Belagavi address

    Recent Stories

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru' vkp

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru'

    Google is shutting THIS app, users must move data right away; Here's how to transfer it gcw

    Google is shutting THIS app, users must move data right away; Here's how to transfer it

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics? rkn eai

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics?

    The story behind Rohit Sharma's '264' car number plate RKK

    The story behind Rohit Sharma's '264' car number plate

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings' snt

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings'

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon