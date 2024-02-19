Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan's 'good news' hint sparks speculation on alliance with DMK

    Kamal Haasan, upon his return from the US after completing the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Thug Life,' assured supporters that within two days, he would share positive news regarding the Parliament election works.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    As the Lok Sabha Elections draw near, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday (February 19) announced that a significant alliance decision is imminent within the next two days. Speaking at Chennai airport, Haasan expressed optimism about the ongoing election preparations and hinted at a "good opportunity" on the horizon.

    The MNM chief's statement is part of the lead-up to the seventh foundation day of MNM on February 21, where he is expected to reveal his stance on alliances during his address to supporters.

    Speculation is rife that Kamal Haasan might forge an alliance with MK Stalin's DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Haasan had earlier indicated his inclination towards the DMK-led Congress inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu.

    It is expected that after returning, Haasan will engage in talks with DMK, potentially contesting the Lok Sabha polls after discussions with CM Stalin.

    In September of the previous year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had hinted at the possibility of an alliance with Kamal Haasan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls. The decision on the alliance, according to Udhayanidhi Stalin, would be made closer to the elections.

    Kamal Haasan had previously defended Udhayanidhi Stalin during the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy, emphasizing that the latter was being targeted unfairly for expressing views on the subject.

    Established in 2018, Kamal Haasan's MNM faced setbacks in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. However, the party extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the subsequent by-polls in Erode.

    The upcoming alliance decision holds significance in shaping MNM's political trajectory and influence in the upcoming elections.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
