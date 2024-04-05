Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: HD Kumaraswamy declares assets worth Rs 219 crore, but does not own a car!

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in alliance with BJP, declared assets worth 219 crores in his nomination papers. His wife Anita Kumaraswamy holds more assets than him, including significant inheritance and immovable property valued at 102.23 crores. Anita also shoulders a larger debt burden of 63 crores. Kumaraswamy faces three criminal and civil cases under trial.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who filed his nomination papers in alliance with the BJP under the JDS banner, disclosed assets worth a staggering 219 crores. The declaration, accompanied by his wife Anita Kumaraswamy's financial disclosures, sheds light on significant disparities in wealth and debt between the couple.

    According to the affidavit filed, HD Kumaraswamy possesses assets totalling 10.38 lakhs, including cash holdings, while his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, holds a larger sum of 10.77 lakhs. Additionally, there is cash amounting to 66.14 lakhs in the account managed by Anita on behalf of Nikhil, their son.

    Yaduveer Wadiyar EXCLUSIVE! ‘Our Palace has had a long-standing history with Sangh Parivar’

    Anita Kumaraswamy emerges as the wealthier individual in terms of inheritance and immovable property, with assets valued at 102.23 crores, compared to HD Kumaraswamy's 44 crores. The assets attributed to inheritance include 1.20 crores from Kumaraswamy's Hindu joint family, highlighting a significant portion of Anita's financial portfolio.

    In terms of immovable property, Anita's holdings amount to 115 crores, including 64 crores in real estate and 7 crores in joint family property. On the other hand, HD Kumaraswamy's immovable assets are valued at 19 crores. Furthermore, Anita Kumaraswamy shoulders a larger debt burden, with liabilities totalling 63 crores, including loans from relatives such as a 3.26 lakh loan from her sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna and an 8.5 crore loan from her husband, HD Kumaraswamy.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

    While HD Kumaraswamy does not own a car, Anita possesses assets including a tractor valued at 12 lakhs and an Innova car valued at 11 lakhs. Moreover, the jewellery holdings of both individuals underscore further differences, with Anita owning 3.85 kg of gold jewellery worth 2.42 crores, 17 kg of silver worth 13 lakhs, and 51-carat diamond jewellery worth 33 lakhs, surpassing HD Kumaraswamy's holdings.

    In addition to their financial disclosures, it was revealed that HD Kumaraswamy is facing three criminal and civil cases under trial in the Lokayukta.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
