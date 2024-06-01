Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

In the 2019 elections, the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena dominated Maharashtra, winning 23 and 18 seats respectively. This included a clean sweep of Mumbai's six constituencies and victories in key regions such as Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Beed, Latur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

As voting concluded for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, exit polls have suggested that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to secure a massive number of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats. According to various exit polls, the NDA, comprising the BJP, breakaway factions of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is projected to win between 22 and 41 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter poll placed the NDA at a minimum of 22 seats, while Jan Ki Baat predicts a high of 41 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress and including the original factions of the Shiv Sena and NCP, is expected to win between 13 and 25 seats. The ABP News-C Voter poll forecasts the best possible outcome for the INDIA bloc at 23-25 seats, whereas India News-D Dynamics projects a lower range of 13 seats.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena dominated Maharashtra, winning 23 and 18 seats respectively. This included a clean sweep of Mumbai's six constituencies and victories in key regions such as Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Beed, Latur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

The Congress managed to secure only one seat in 2019, with Suresh Dhanorkar achieving a surprise victory in Chandrapur. Sharad Pawar's NCP won four seats, including the stronghold of Baramati, retained by his daughter, Supriya Sule.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured four seats, while the final constituency, Amravati, was won by independent candidate Navneet Kaur Rana, who has since joined the BJP.

The electoral battle in Maharashtra, which sends the most MPs to the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh, will be closely watched as votes are counted on Tuesday.

Overall, the BJP is anticipated to register a significant win, potentially securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite these predictions, the BJP is expected to fall short of its ambitious targets of 370+ seats for itself and over 400 with its allies, a goal encapsulated in their campaign slogan, 'Abki baar, 400 paar.'

