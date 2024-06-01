Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    In the 2019 elections, the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena dominated Maharashtra, winning 23 and 18 seats respectively. This included a clean sweep of Mumbai's six constituencies and victories in key regions such as Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Beed, Latur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

    As voting concluded for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, exit polls have suggested that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to secure a massive number of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats. According to various exit polls, the NDA, comprising the BJP, breakaway factions of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is projected to win between 22 and 41 seats.

    The ABP News-C Voter poll placed the NDA at a minimum of 22 seats, while Jan Ki Baat predicts a high of 41 seats.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress and including the original factions of the Shiv Sena and NCP, is expected to win between 13 and 25 seats. The ABP News-C Voter poll forecasts the best possible outcome for the INDIA bloc at 23-25 seats, whereas India News-D Dynamics projects a lower range of 13 seats.

    In the 2019 elections, the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena dominated Maharashtra, winning 23 and 18 seats respectively. This included a clean sweep of Mumbai's six constituencies and victories in key regions such as Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Beed, Latur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

    The Congress managed to secure only one seat in 2019, with Suresh Dhanorkar achieving a surprise victory in Chandrapur. Sharad Pawar's NCP won four seats, including the stronghold of Baramati, retained by his daughter, Supriya Sule.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

    Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured four seats, while the final constituency, Amravati, was won by independent candidate Navneet Kaur Rana, who has since joined the BJP.

    The electoral battle in Maharashtra, which sends the most MPs to the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh, will be closely watched as votes are counted on Tuesday.

    Overall, the BJP is anticipated to register a significant win, potentially securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite these predictions, the BJP is expected to fall short of its ambitious targets of 370+ seats for itself and over 400 with its allies, a goal encapsulated in their campaign slogan, 'Abki baar, 400 paar.'

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 9:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Bihar voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    Rajasthan lok sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest-news-surveys-trend-results-and-more-gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep sweep for BJP in Rajasthan predicted

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to get a clean sweep in hill state

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls West Bengal voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Bihar voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    Rajasthan lok sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest-news-surveys-trend-results-and-more-gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep sweep for BJP in Rajasthan predicted

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to get a clean sweep in hill state

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls West Bengal voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon