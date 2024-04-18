Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC opts against CISF deployment in Sitalkuchi, citing 2021 firing incident

The incident occurred three years ago on April 10, 2021, near booth number 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi, leading to the unfortunate demise of four individuals due to alleged gunfire by CISF personnel.

Being mindful of the tragic incident during the 2021 assembly polls in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district, where four individuals lost their lives in a firing allegedly by CISF personnel, the Election Commission has decided not to deploy any personnel of that force there.

"This decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the situation. It has been concluded that BSF, CRPF, or ITBP forces will be assigned to specific booths rather than CISF," the official said.

Ahead of polls, rigorous security measures have been put in place to thwart any potential disturbances to law and order on polling day.

"To ensure a secure environment, 4,500 state police personnel will complement the 112 companies of central forces in Cooch Behar, almost doubling the force presence compared to the other two districts set for elections on April 19," the official said.

Furthermore, 2,454 state police officers will collaborate with the 63 central force companies in Alipurduar, while Jalpaiguri will witness the deployment of 75 central force companies and 3,077 state police personnel, the official confirmed.