West Bengal erupts with Ram Navami celebrations; netizens view it as prelude to 'wave of change' (WATCH)

In a display of religious fervor intertwined with political undertones, leaders from both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (April 17) led Ram Navami processions across various parts of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, stressing the importance of maintaining peace amidst the festivities.

Amidst the vibrant processions, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined one such march in the New Town area, while TMC minister Arup Roy and party candidate Prasun Banerjee participated in processions in Howrah town.

In a notable presence, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who defected from TMC after being sidelined by the party leadership, led another Ram Navami procession in Barrackpore.

The streets reverberated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as enthusiastic youths brandished saffron flags and symbolic swords, accompanied by the rhythmic beating of drums, in districts including Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, and Asansol.

Despite official directives prohibiting the display of arms, swords were seen in processions in Howrah, with BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty justifying their presence as part of the customary rituals of Ram Navami worship.

Further adding to the political tensions, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee had previously cautioned against potential clashes instigated by the BJP during Ram Navami, alleging a ploy to provoke disturbances ahead of the upcoming elections.

In response, BJP leaders, including Adhikari, dismissed Banerjee's claims, attributing responsibility for any unrest to her own provocative statements.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate Sayaani Ghosh emphasized the party's commitment to peaceful worship, distancing themselves from displays of muscle power witnessed in some quarters.