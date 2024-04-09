Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC directs MHA to deploy 100 more CAPF companies in West Bengal

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deploy 100 more companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    In order to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been instructed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to send out an additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) to West Bengal.

    On the directive of ECI, the Home Ministry has already dispatched 45 companies of Border Security troops and 55 companies of the CRPF. Authorities have been instructed to finish deploying an additional 100 CAPF companies around the state by April 15 at the latest, according to sources.

    Governor CV Ananda Bose noted that while peace and order has not collapsed throughout West Bengal, violence in some areas of the state cannot be solely attributed to the Trinamool Congress administration currently in office since it may also be a result of "legacy of the past."

    Bose said that although their perspectives may be different, they continue to behave with "pleasant decorum" despite his disagreements with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a number of subjects.

    Although law and order has not collapsed throughout the state, Bose, who characterizes his current assignment in West Bengal as a "fact-finding and data-gathering time for him," said that goons still hold significant sections of the state.

