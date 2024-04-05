'Congress produced a real joker': Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi faced a fresh controversy after a photograph taken during a formal event at Parliament House went viral.

The social media sphere has once again become a battleground for opinions and criticisms, this time centering around Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. A photograph captured during a formal event in Parliament House has ignited a storm of controversy, with netizens dissecting every aspect of Gandhi's presence in the picture.

Also read: Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises caste census, personal law reform (WATCH)

In the snapshot shared by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's social media account, a constellation of political figures graces the frame. Vice President Dhankhar himself, alongside Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, stands in the company of the Gandhis and Robert Vadra. The occasion? Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's oath-taking ceremony as a Rajya Sabha member.

However, the focus quickly shifted from the formalities of the event to Rahul Gandhi's attire and pose. Netizens wasted no time in unleashing a barrage of criticisms, questioning the appropriateness of Gandhi's outfit for such a formal setting and his stance before the camera.

Social media platforms echoed with comments, some ridiculing Gandhi's demeanor, with one user even dubbing him as "a real joker." Another took aim at his posture, quipping, "He is standing as if he is at his granny's place."

Amidst the flood of negative remarks, a few voices emerged in defense of Rahul Gandhi. They pointed fingers at the choice of the photo shared, suggesting a deliberate attempt to portray him in a negative light.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Robert Vadra to contest polls from Amethi? Here's what he said

"The handler of the VP’s Twitter handle very mischievously chose to post this photo, where Rahul Gandhi is seen standing in a bad posture, so that he could be trolled and called arrogant," one defender asserted.

In a bid to counter the criticisms, some netizens shared a contrasting image, capturing Rahul Gandhi during an event where President Murmu conferred the 'Bharat Ratna' upon Lal Krishna Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India. This juxtaposition aimed to showcase a different side of Gandhi, perhaps more dignified and statesmanlike.

Here's a look at some of the reactions in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's viral photograph: