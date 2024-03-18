Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field Nupur Sharma from Rae Bareli?

    Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is being considered as a potential candidate from Rae Bareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to media reports. Speculation arises as the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) is meet to finalize candidates for various constituencies.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field Nupur Sharma from Rae Bareli?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

    Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is once again making headlines amid speculation that the BJP may nominate her as a candidate from Rae Bareli. Multiple media reports indicate that the BJP is contemplating fielding Nupur Sharma in the upcoming elections from Rae Bareli. This development comes as the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for Monday is expected to finalize candidates for 25 constituencies across Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

    The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be conducted in seven phases across the country, with results expected to be declared on June 4.

    Nupur Sharma's Political Background

    Nupur Sharma gained prominence in 2015 when she contested the Delhi Assembly elections on behalf of the BJP against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Despite her efforts, she lost the election by a significant margin of over 31,000 votes.

    However, Nupur Sharma's political journey has not been devoid of controversies. She sparked controversy during a television appearance with allegedly contentious remarks about Prophet Mohammad, resulting in violence in Kanpur. Following the uproar, the BJP took disciplinary action and suspended her from the party.

    Educational and Political Career

    Born on April 23, 1985, Nupur Sharma completed her undergraduate degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. She pursued further studies, obtaining an LLB from DU and later pursuing a Master's in Law from the London School of Economics.

    Nupur Sharma's political journey commenced with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where she served as the President of the Delhi University Students Union. Notably, she emerged victorious as the sole ABVP candidate in the 2008 student union elections. Subsequently, she became actively involved in the BJP's Yuva Morcha in 2010.

    Also Read: UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 7:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    UAE Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP gcw

    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    BREAKING PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia snt

    'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court check details gcw

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest in 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats for LS polls gcw

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023 avv

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance poster; announces new release date NIR

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance in poster; announces new release date

    UAE Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP gcw

    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

    'Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon