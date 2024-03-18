Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    A WhatsApp message from 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' soliciting feedback and suggestions from the public, appended to a letter by PM Narendra Modi, has stirred controversy in recent days, with the opposition labeling it as illegal and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. 

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    A WhatsApp message from 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' seeking feedback and suggestions from the public attached to a letter by PM Narendra Modi has sparked political controversy. The statement in the accompanying PDF file has been labeled as "political propaganda" by the Congress.

    However, a fresh controversy has emerged as individuals from various nationalities, including those from the UAE and Pakistan, report receiving similar messages from Viksit Bharat Sampark.

    “The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda," Kerala Congress wrote in a post on X. The WhatsApp message, sent to several Indian WhatsApp users, by ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ sought feedback and suggestions from citizens related to government schemes and policies. 

    A letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing government programs such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc., is included in the WhatsApp message's attached PDF file. The letter also requests feedback from the public on government projects and schemes.

    The government's promise of social and economic development of the country under ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ is a key poll plank of the BJP.

    The Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also lashed out at the BJP government for sending PM Modi's letter in the name of seeking feedback at the cost of taxpayers' money. She criticised the message which came after the implementation of the model code of conduct on Saturday.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
