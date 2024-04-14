Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP's 'Sankalp Patra': 5 'guarantees' for secure and prosperous Bharat

    The BJP manifesto focuses on strengthening border infrastructure, implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), elevating India's economic status, increasing employment opportunities, and establishing the country as a global manufacturing hub.

    BJP 'Sankalp Patra': 5 'guarantees' for secure and prosperous Bharat
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled its manifesto, dubbed the 'Sankalp Patra', with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, in the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Key promises BJP has made in its 'Sankalp Patra'

    PM Modi, addressing the gathering, emphasized the significance of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra,' highlighting the party's track record of fulfilling promises over the past decade. He underscored that the manifesto aims to empower the four pillars essential for the development of India -- youth, women, the underprivileged, and farmers.

    Let us take a look at what the Sankalp Patra promises for a secure and prosperous Bharat:

    1. Strengthening Border Infrastructure: Previous administrations neglected border infrastructure, but we're rectifying this by constructing roads, railways, telecom towers, optical fibre cables, and electricity networks. We'll accelerate infrastructure development along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan, and Indo-Myanmar borders, incorporating technological solutions for smarter fencing.

    2. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Implementation: We've enacted the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and are committed to granting citizenship to eligible individuals.

    3. Elevating Bharat's Economic Status: Through the right policies, focused execution, and meticulous planning, we've elevated Bharat from the 11th to the 5th largest economic power within a decade. Our aim is to make Bharat the 3rd largest economic power.

    4. Increasing Employment Opportunities: Despite global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, our economic policies have created numerous employment opportunities. We've strategically focused on sectors like manufacturing, services, rural industry, infrastructure, tourism, and skill development. Initiatives such as Svanidhi and Mudra provide crucial credit support, expanding livelihood prospects.

    5. Establishing Bharat as a Global Manufacturing Hub: Under the Make in India initiative, manufacturing has flourished, especially in sectors like electronics, defence, mobile, and automobiles. Our goal is to transform Bharat into a global manufacturing hub, fostering employment growth. Over the past decade, we've built a USD 100+ billion electronics manufacturing industry, becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and generating substantial employment in this sector.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
