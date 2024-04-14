Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains, shorter waiting list & more

As part of the BJP's poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to expand bullet train services in the country. As the Prime Minister unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he also said that a survey on this will begin soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised to expand bullet train services in the country, adding that three new trains will run in north, east and south India. A survey on this would start shortly, the Prime Minister announced as he launched the BJP's electoral agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are constructing the first Bullet Train corridor in the country. Using the experience gained so far, we will initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South and East India,” the manifesto, with the tagline ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, reads. India’s first Bullet Train is coming up between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The BJP pledged to extend these services and start other regional connectivity programs to other major cities in order to ensure robust connectivity and integrate the regional economies. The BJP also promised to start more high frequency trains for regional connectivity, similar to the one that was partially started between Delhi and Meerut.

"We have initiated metro in 20+ cities over the past decade, we will expand the metro network in major urban centres ensuring last mile connectivity," the party stated, referring to the metro trains.

Further, the party also promised they will launch a “Super App to provide all trains related services” to the users in a single app. Launching Vande Sleeper trains "for a comfortable overnight journey" was another promise made in the campaign. They pledged to increase the number of new age trains on the network, starting with the Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat classes.

The manifesto promised there will be no waiting lists on trains and said that by 2030, the waiting list would be greatly reduced by considerably increasing passenger carrying capacity. "We have already begun transforming more than 1,300 train stations to world-class specifications. All additional big and medium-sized stations will be included in this project's expansion, it continued.

The much-discussed Kavach railway system is included in the manifesto as well. The party pledged to increase Kavach Systems' design, manufacture, and installation in a mission-mode during the following three years.

Between April 19 and June 1, there will be seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections. June 4 is when the votes will be tallied.

