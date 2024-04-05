Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore

    According to the affidavit, Malini's sources of income include acting, rent, and interest gains, while her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra Deol, a former MP, earns from acting, pension, and interests.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Veteran Bollywood actress and three-time BJP Member of Parliament, Hema Malini, has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 123 crore in her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Malini is set to contest once again from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency, aiming for a consecutive victory.

    According to the affidavit, Malini's sources of income include acting, rent, and interest gains, while her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra Deol, a former MP, earns from acting, pension, and interests. Malini, who won from Mathura in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, seeks to secure a hat-trick victory this time.

    Excise policy case: Delhi court grants CBI permission to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

    The affidavit also revealed that Malini has liabilities amounting to approximately Rs 1.4 crore, whereas her husband's liabilities stand at Rs 6.4 crore against assets valued at Rs 20 crore. Additionally, there are no pending criminal cases against Hema Malini, who holds an honorary PhD from Udaipur's Sir Padampat Singhania University, conferred upon her in 2012.

    In terms of liquid assets, Malini has Rs 13.5 lakh in cash, while Dharmendra Deol holds Rs 43 lakh. The couple also possesses a fleet of vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Alcazar, Maruti EECO, and a Range Rover, among others.

    Ahead of filing her nomination papers, Hema Malini visited Vishram Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river to offer prayers, assuring her supporters of her commitment to cleaning the polluted river. The last date for filing nominations in Mathura was April 4, and the city is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, with counting set for June 4.

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Residents flee as massive fire ravages power distribution company in Raipur (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Residents flee as massive fire ravages power distribution company in Raipur (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers vkp

    Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor wealth grew over two times in five years anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor’s wealth grew over two times in five years

    Delhi excise policy case: CBI seeks permission to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in Tihar Jail AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court grants CBI permission to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

    Will spoil atmosphere': Rajasthan school bars rape survivor from taking exam; check details AJR

    'Will spoil atmosphere': Rajasthan school bars rape survivor from taking exam; check details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Under-fire MI skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath temple ahead of DC clash (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Under-fire MI skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath temple ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    cricket 'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH) osf

    'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' in form spinner Kuldeep Yadav rests due to groin a niggle osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' in form spinner Kuldeep Yadav rests due to groin a niggle

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Popular OnlyFans model in news again; check out her latest pictures RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Popular OnlyFans model in news again; check out her latest pictures

    What is Oatzempic? The viral weight loss trend RKK

    What is Oatzempic? The viral weight loss trend

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon