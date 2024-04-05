Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore

According to the affidavit, Malini's sources of income include acting, rent, and interest gains, while her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra Deol, a former MP, earns from acting, pension, and interests.

Veteran Bollywood actress and three-time BJP Member of Parliament, Hema Malini, has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 123 crore in her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Malini is set to contest once again from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency, aiming for a consecutive victory.

According to the affidavit, Malini's sources of income include acting, rent, and interest gains, while her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra Deol, a former MP, earns from acting, pension, and interests. Malini, who won from Mathura in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, seeks to secure a hat-trick victory this time.

The affidavit also revealed that Malini has liabilities amounting to approximately Rs 1.4 crore, whereas her husband's liabilities stand at Rs 6.4 crore against assets valued at Rs 20 crore. Additionally, there are no pending criminal cases against Hema Malini, who holds an honorary PhD from Udaipur's Sir Padampat Singhania University, conferred upon her in 2012.

In terms of liquid assets, Malini has Rs 13.5 lakh in cash, while Dharmendra Deol holds Rs 43 lakh. The couple also possesses a fleet of vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Alcazar, Maruti EECO, and a Range Rover, among others.

Ahead of filing her nomination papers, Hema Malini visited Vishram Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river to offer prayers, assuring her supporters of her commitment to cleaning the polluted river. The last date for filing nominations in Mathura was April 4, and the city is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, with counting set for June 4.

