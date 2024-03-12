Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP may announce candidates list in two phases on March 12,13

    BJP's Delhi meeting, led by PM Modi and Amit Shah, aimed to finalize candidates for Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha seats. Disagreements arose over including new faces, particularly Ananthakumar Hegde due to controversies. Former CMs Yediyurappa and Vijayendra advocated for experienced candidates. The list, announced in two phases, includes notable names like Raghavendra and Joshi.

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    BJP held a meeting in Delhi on Monday to finalize its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the discussions on selecting candidates for the state's 28 constituencies. The list is expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

    The candidates for Karnataka will be announced in two phases, with around 15 to 20 constituencies in the first phase. However, the Central Election Committee faced challenges in reaching a consensus on many constituencies, prompting further meetings. There was disagreement over including new faces in the candidate lineup. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State President Vijayendra preferred candidates with a proven electoral track record.

    Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Concerns were raised about nominating Ananthakumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada due to his controversial statements as an incumbent MP. Discussions also revolved around former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.

    The possible candidates list include: 

    Shivamogga - B.Y. Raghavendra
    Dharwad - Prahlad Joshi
    Udupi-Chikkamagaluru - Shobha Karandlaje
    Vijaypur - Govinda Karajola
    Belagavi - Jagdish Shettar
    Haveri - Basavaraj Bommai
    Bangalore Rural - Dr. C. N. Manjunath
    Bangalore Centre - PC Mohan
    Bangalore South - Tejasvi Surya
    Chikkaballapur - Dr. K. Sudhakar
    Tumkur - V. Somanna
    Chitradurga - A. Narayanaswamy
    Kalaburagi - Umesh Jadhav
    Mysore - Yaduveer Wodeyar
    Bellary - B. Sriramulu

