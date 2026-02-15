Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised the Modi government for the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post remaining vacant for seven years, stating it violates Article 93 and strikes at the heart of parliamentary democracy, a deliberate move to sideline the Opposition.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday raised concerns that the position of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker has remained vacant for seven years under the current Narendra Modi-led NDA regime, saying that it was not a small procedural lapse, but strikes at the heart of parliamentary democracy. He emphasised that Article 93 of the Constitution requires the House to elect both a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker, and that leaving the position vacant violates this requirement. "The post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has been lying vacant for seven long years. This is not a small procedural lapse -- it strikes at the heart of parliamentary democracy. Under Article 93 of the Constitution of India, the House shall choose a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker. The word is not "may." It is shall. Yet under Narendra Modi's government, the Deputy Speaker's chair remains empty," Tagore posted on 'X'.

'Fear of Accountability?'

Tagore explained that by convention, the Deputy Speaker's post is usually offered to the Opposition. This practice ensures balance, neutrality, and respect for democratic norms in parliamentary proceedings. In the light of the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he accused the government of keeping the post of Deputy Speaker "deliberately" vacant, asking whether it was the fear of accountability. "Because convention demands that the Deputy Speaker's post is offered to the Opposition -- ensuring balance, neutrality, and respect for democratic norms. Denying the Opposition its rightful space weakens the institution itself. Now, as a no-confidence motion is moved against the Speaker, the absence of a Deputy Speaker exposes this deliberate vacancy even more starkly. Is this governance? Or is this fear of accountability? Keeping constitutional posts vacant to sideline the Opposition is not strength -- it is insecurity. Democracy is not about one man or one party. It is about respecting the Constitution -- in letter and spirit," he said.

Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

This comes after the Congress MPs submitted a no-confidence motion notice against Om Birla. They accused him of "blatantly partisan" conduct and of preventing opposition leaders from speaking. (ANI)