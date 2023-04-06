India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end

Currently, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry. The active cases now comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 percent, according to the health ministry website.

Union health ministry on Thursday (April 6) revealed that India logged 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587. On September 23, 2022, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 percent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 percent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.