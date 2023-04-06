Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end

    Currently, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry. The active cases now comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 percent, according to the health ministry website.

    India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Union health ministry on Thursday (April 6) revealed that India logged 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587. On September 23, 2022, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day.

    The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    Also read: 'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

    The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 percent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 percent, it said.

    Currently, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry.

    The active cases now comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 percent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent.

    Also read: Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    Today India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day AJR

    'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

    RBI revises GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 percent

    RBI revises GDP growth projection to 6.5% for FY24, pauses repo rate revision

    Man murders woman who returned from Canada to meet him, buries her in Sonipat; remains found a year later

    Man murders woman who returned from Canada to meet him, buries her in Sonipat; remains found a year later

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kerala anr

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    CONFIRMED Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11 may compete against iQOO Z7 gcw

    CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films vma

    Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed From guest list to itinerary know it all gcw

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed; From guest list to itinerary, know it all

    Today India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day AJR

    'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon