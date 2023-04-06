'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

The BJP celebrates its Foundation Day on April 6 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The saffron party has come a long way since its inception on April 6, 1980, emerging as the largest political party in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 6) addressed the party workers on BJP's 44th foundation day and said that today's India is realising its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman.

"BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a 'Can Do' attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success," PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi underlined commitment to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges.

"BJP is working day and night for India, and our party is dedicated to 'Maa Bharti', Constitution and the nation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also cited free ration scheme, other welfare measures to assert social justice is article of faith for BJP.

The BJP was officially created on April 6, 1980. However, its ideological origins can be traced back to 1951 when Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru's Congress and formed the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS). The BJS was formed in collaboration with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 1996, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 161 seats under the leadership of Vajpayee. It formed government in 1996 for 13 days. In 1998, BJP won 182 seats, but the Vajpayee government lasted for 13 months after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) withdrew its support.