Don't use my father Bal Thackeray's name to win election: Uddhav to Shiv Sena rebel MLAs

His vehement reply came in response to unconfirmed claims that the rebels led by Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, who are now camped in Guwahati, had planned to call themselves the "Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray Group." As tensions rose among Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra, the insurgents swiftly backtracked and claimed to be the "genuine Shiv Sena."

The political drama in Maharashtra is still unfolding. As word spread that dissident MLAs led by Eknath Shinde were renaming their organisation 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' amid the continuing quarrel with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Maharashtra's Chief Minister hit back, warning the rebels against appropriating his father's name. Uddhav unleashed a stinging attack on alleged attempts by the renegade faction to christen itself after the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the party's founder-patriarch. "Don't utilise my father's name, use your father's name to win elections," an enraged Thackeray declared today while presiding over a Shiv Sena national executive meeting in Mumbai.

During the meeting, Thackeray launched a harsh attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the heart of the state's dilemma. "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi," he added - (If you dare, seek for votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's).

Thackeray further stated that the party will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to guarantee that the name Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray is not abused for political purposes by authorised individuals or groups of such "turncoats," failing which they would face legal action.

Thackeray told party leaders at a national executive committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhawan, "Some people have asked me to say anything, but I've previously stated that they (rebel MLAs) are free to do whatever they want; I will not meddle in their affairs. They are free to make their own decisions, but no one should use the name Balasaheb Thackeray."

Faced with a mutiny led by senior state minister Eknath Shinde, who claims the backing of the majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also approved a resolution prohibiting any other political organisation from using the Shiv Sena and its founder, late Bal Thackeray's name.

"The executive concluded that the Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is dedicated to carrying on his fervent Hindutva and Marathi pride doctrine. Shiv Sena would never break from its current course "Sanjay Raut, a member of the party, stated.

"It passed a resolution granting full rights to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against those who have deserted the party," Raut told reporters.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray presided over a national executive meeting in Mumbai, as the drama within his party escalated into a full-fledged political crisis, jeopardising the MVA leadership in the state.

