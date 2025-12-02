Lok Sabha was adjourned after just 15 minutes of business on the second day of the Winter Session due to Opposition protests. Speaker Om Birla summoned floor leaders to restore order as MPs chanted slogans demanding a debate on electoral rolls.

Opposition Protest Disrupts Lok Sabha for Second Day

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 11:15 am on the second day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla summoned opposition floor leaders and ministers for a meeting to resolve the disruptions and restore order in the House.

The Lok Sabha witnessed only 15 minutes of legislative business, as Opposition sloganeering and protests forced the House to be adjourned till noon during the Question Hour. As soon as the proceedings began at 11 AM, Opposition MPs continued their chant of 'vote chor, gaddi chod' (vote thief, leave your seat) against the Central government, while demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'The Country is Watching': Speaker Urges for Decorum

While calling on members to maintain decorum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Opposition's actions are being watched by the entire country. "Dear members, I would request you, the Question Hour is important, please let it continue. I am seeing the way you are protesting, inside the house and outside, this is not in the interest of the Parliament or the country," Speaker Birla said.

The Opposition's sloganeering continued for the second day in the Parliament. Monday's session had also seen repeated adjournments, with legislative business taking place for less than an hour throughout the day. "Is this the tradition of the MPs? The country is watching. Disagreement in the Parliament is common, but please maintain respect," the Speaker added.

Ministers Address House Amid Sloganeering

During the Question Hour, ministers continued to answer questions despite loud sloganeering. While answering a question regarding funds allocated under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Animal Husbandry Development Fund (AHIDF) in West Bengal, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh) gave an overview of the funds.

"If we want to make a Viksit Bharat, then every state needs to have development. Until we develop every state, it cannot happen. Keeping that in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the PMMSY to revolutionise the fishing industry across the country. But the sad thing is that West Bengal did not support this," the union minister told the House.

The Winter Session of Parliament saw disruptions for the second day in a row today. The winter session commenced on December 1 and will conclude on December 19.