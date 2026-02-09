Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests over the India-US trade framework, disrupting question hour. Sources indicate the Opposition is planning a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, who urged MPs to maintain decorum.

Lok Sabha proceedings saw no legislative business happen on Monday as Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework, disrupting question hour. The house was adjourned nearly seven minutes after it commenced for the week today.

Opposition Plans No-Confidence Motion

Meanwhile, according to sources the Opposition is planning to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Disruption in the House

Prior to the commencement of the question hour, Speaker Birla also congratulated the Indian Under 19 cricket team for their historic win in the World Cup tournament. "The under 19 Indian cricket team has the beaten England in the U-19 World cup final. The House congratulates the team for them having this historic win. Throughout the whole tournament has given an exemplary performance and shown firm determination, skill," Birla said.

Just as Question hour commenced, sloganeering from the Opposition benches continued, with the MPs demanding that their issues be addressed. Speaker Birla, however, urged the MPs to maintain decorum, as there will be no bar on any MP speaking on the floor. Criticising the Opposition MPs for disrupting the house, he said, "Do you want to adjourn the house? Do you not want to work? The House is for debate and discussion, please talk about issue, raise them. Everyone will get a chance to speak, no will be barred from speaking."

While the sloganeering continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the House. "The proceedings are adjourned till 12 PM."

Budget Discussion on Agenda

Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, for the ninth consecutive time.

Asserting that the Budget is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

INDIA Bloc to Participate in Discussion

Earlier today, INDIA bloc parties had decided that they will participate in the discussion on the Union Budget to be held in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The decision was taken during a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. The Opposition alliance is expected to raise key Budget-related issues during discussions in both Houses of Parliament. The Budget Session has seen disruptions in recent days, with Opposition parties pressing for debates on various matters.

Meanwhile, before arriving in Parliament, responding to questions about whether parliamentary proceedings would proceed, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Who says the House will not function today?"

Ongoing Opposition Protests

On Friday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted by strong protests from Opposition MPs upon the commencement of the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27, leading to an adjournment until 11 AM on Monday (February 9).

Opposition MPs also protested the India-US trade agreement at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, holding a banner calling it a "trap deal." Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined as the MPs raised slogans, "Jo uchit samjho vahi karo"(Do whatever you think is right) and "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be accepted), criticising the Central government. (ANI)