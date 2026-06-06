Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated a 485 kWp rooftop solar plant at Lok Bhavan, boosting its total capacity to 635 kW. The project reflects a push towards clean energy, with the Governor urging wider adoption of solar and EVs.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated a 485 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Lok Bhavan on Saturday, strengthening the campus's shift towards clean and renewable energy. With this addition, the total solar capacity at Lok Bhavan has increased to 635 kW, making it a notable example of sustainable public infrastructure.

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Solar Project Expansion Details

The solar project has been installed across multiple buildings within the campus. The Abhishek Banquet Hall accounts for the largest share with 191 kWp, followed by the Campus Garage with 85 kWp. Other installations include the Administrative Building (64 kWp), Governor's House (54 kWp), Energy Park (47 kWp), Police ADC Residence (20 kWp), Naval ADC Residence (14 kWp), and the Wellness Centre (10 kWp). The project has been executed by NBCC (India) Limited. Senior officials, including Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NBCC, KP Mahadevaswamy, were present at the inauguration.

Governor's Call for Clean Energy Transition

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the initiative reflects the growing need to transition towards renewable energy sources in view of global energy challenges and rising fuel prices. He stressed the importance of reducing dependence on imported crude oil and promoting clean energy alternatives.

Encouraging EV Adoption and Solar Schemes

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent appeals, the Governor encouraged citizens to adopt electric vehicles and reduce the use of petrol and diesel. He noted that while EV adoption is increasing, the rising demand for electricity must be met through clean and sustainable sources such as solar energy. The Governor also highlighted government support schemes such as PM Surya Ghar, along with Odisha Government subsidies, which are enabling wider adoption of rooftop solar systems at reduced costs for households and institutions. He further mentioned initiatives such as ethanol blending, including E20 and E85 petrol, as part of broader efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence and promote cleaner fuels. He noted that automobile manufacturers are increasingly introducing flex-fuel vehicles to support this transition.

Lok Bhavan's Sustained Green Initiatives

Over the past year, Lok Bhavan has strengthened its sustainability efforts by significantly expanding the use of solar energy. The Governor's official motorcade has already been transitioned to electric vehicles, marking a notable step toward cleaner mobility. These initiatives reflect a consistent institutional commitment to improving energy efficiency and reducing the campus's carbon footprint. (ANI)