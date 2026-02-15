A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a locked car in Noida. Police are investigating the incident as a probable murder-suicide, believing the man shot the woman before killing himself.

A shocking incident unfolded in Noida’s Sector 107 this Valentine’s Day when a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead inside a locked car with gunshot wounds, prompting a high-profile police investigation into what authorities are treating as a likely murder-suicide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Saturday afternoon, local residents alerted police to a vehicle parked near Dadri Road, close to pillar number 84, that had been left unattended since early morning. When officers arrived and inspected the Tata Altroz, they discovered the bodies of the couple in the front seats, a pistol clasped in the man’s hand. The vehicle was locked from the inside, and police recovered empty bullet casings, suggesting both victims had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Preliminary findings from the scene point to the possibility that the man first shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself. A post-mortem and forensic examination have been ordered to establish the precise sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Officials have noted there were no signs of struggle inside the car, further supporting the early assessment of a suicide-murder scenario.

Investigators believe the couple had known each other for many years — reportedly around 15 — and may have been planning to marry, although family sources indicate recent disagreements could have strained their relationship. According to police sources, messages found on the man’s phone indicate he expressed feelings of betrayal after believing his partner had broken a marriage promise.

Despite the initial police assessment, the man’s family has raised serious concerns about the circumstances of the deaths, alleging the couple faced caste-based threats and may have been victims of foul play. Relatives have labelled the situation “suspicious,” suggesting that there could be more to the case than a straightforward suicide-murder. Law enforcement officials have stated that all angles, including these claims, are being explored as part of the ongoing probe.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging patience while they work to piece together evidence and fully understand the dynamics that led to this tragic loss of life on a day typically associated with love and togetherness.