The Maltese-flagged LNG carrier Disha, with 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG, has safely arrived at Gujarat's Dahej Port after navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian govt is coordinating the safe return of other Indian vessels from the region.

The Maltese-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Disha arrived at Dahej Port during the morning hours of Friday, safely anchoring at the Petronet LNG jetty, according to the Bharuch Port Authority. The vessel's arrival marks a significant milestone as it successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz carrying a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

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Government Coordinates Safe Passage of Vessels

Earlier, the Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Thursday, said that the government is closely coordinating with multiple ministries and stakeholders to facilitate the safe return of Indian vessels and energy cargoes from the Persian Gulf region.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing yesterday, Sharma said no other Indian-flagged vessel exited the Persian Gulf after the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha crossed the Strait of Hormuz on June 15 and proceeded towards India.

Responding to questions on India's preparedness following indications that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could gradually resume, Shrama said the government was working in coordination with all concerned agencies.

"We are closely coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Ministry of External Affairs, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all and everyone is prepared and our vessels return as soon as possible," Sharma said.

On the status of Indian vessels in the region, he said, "As of now, no other Indian-flag vessel has moved out after Disha."

Sharma said efforts were underway to ensure the movement of both energy cargoes and Indian-flagged ships. He said, "We are closely coordinating with all our stakeholders to ensure that our energy as well as our flag vessels come out."

Support for Seafarers

He also provided details of the support mechanism put in place by the government for seafarers, Sharma said, "The control room set up at DG Shipping has handled more than 13,187 calls and more than 29,376 emails."

He added, "In the last 72 hours, a total of 450 calls and 1,077 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders."

Sharma further elaborated on the safe repatriation of Indian seafarers. He said, "The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,639 seafarers so far, including 47 in the last 72 hours." (ANI)