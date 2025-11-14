Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) won the Mahua Assembly seat with over 87,000 votes. Tej Pratap Yadav, who contested with his new party JJD after being expelled from RJD, finished a distant third, losing by a staggering 51,938 votes.

Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory in the Mahua Assembly constituency by securing over 87,000 votes. Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav faced a major setback, finishing a distant third. Sanjay Kumar Singh won decisively with 87,641 votes, defeating RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who secured 42,644 votes, while Tej Pratap Yadav managed only 35,703 votes, losing to the winner by a staggering 51,938 votes.

Tej Pratap's Setback Despite Past Claims

In the 2020 Assembly election, Tej Pratap Yadav contested from the Hasanpur constituency and defeated JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray. In 2015, Tej Pratap won the Mahua constituency as an RJD candidate, and the party retained it in the 2020 election. As a former MLA from Mahua, Tej Pratap claimed to have done significant work for the constituency, which he believed would help him win the election. Tej Pratap Yadav claimed credit for securing Mahua's recognition as a district, which he believed had improved the lives of the local population. He asserted that his efforts had created employment opportunities for youth in Mahua. He also claimed to have played a role in securing sanctions for a medical college in the constituency, which will provide better healthcare facilities to residents.

Despite opposition from his own family, including his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelling him from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tej Pratap Yadav remained confident about his chances in the election. After being expelled from both the party and his family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life, Tej Pratap launched his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

Overall Bihar Election Results

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, as of now, the BJP has won 64 seats and is leading in 26. The JDU has won 47, LJP (RV) has won 11, and HAM has won 2. The RJD has also won 14 seats and is leading on 11 others. The Congress has won 1, AIMIM 5, CPI (ML)(L) 1 and CPI(M) 1. The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Historic Voter Turnout

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%).