BJP MLA Pankaj Singh touted Uttar Pradesh's economic tripling, while Gautam Singhania advocated for an India-US FTA to bolster aerospace collaborations, noting significant growth in the sector during the Indo-US Economic Summit in Delhi.

UP Economic Potential and Indo-US Aerospace Ties Highlighted

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pankaj Singh said that Uttar Pradesh holds immense investment potential and has witnessed significant growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the state's economy tripling from Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore alongside rising per capita income. Speaking to reporters here, highlighting the factors drawing investors to the state, Singh stated, "... Uttar Pradesh has immense investment potential and has witnessed significant growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state's economy has tripled from Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore, with rising per capita income. Improved ease of doing business, industrial corridors, logistics facilities and better law and order are attracting investment..."

Earlier today, industrialist Gautam Singhania said that the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could create better opportunities for companies in both countries to expand aerospace partnerships and strengthen business ties. Speaking on the sidelines of the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, Singhania said the company had longstanding relationships with American aerospace firms and expected greater cooperation if the trade agreement is signed. "Hopefully if the FTA is signed, it will be much better for both companies and both countries to work together for the benefit of each other," he said. Singhania said Raymond Aerospace, which was originally Maini Aerospace before being acquired by the company, had maintained relationships with American aerospace companies for more than 20 years. "In the first half, you must have seen from the published results that the aerospace business has grown over 55 per cent. So we have lots of good partnerships with American companies," he said. He added that industry events such as the Indo-US Economic Summit provided a platform for businesses from both countries to connect, understand each other's requirements and explore opportunities for collaboration. The summit, organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, focused on strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between India and the United States, including opportunities in defence manufacturing. Singhania said the company's existing partnerships with American aerospace firms provided a foundation for further cooperation, while a potential trade agreement could help businesses in both countries work more closely. He expressed confidence that stronger commercial engagement would benefit companies on both sides and support the development of business opportunities across the aerospace sector. (ANI)