user
user icon

Retail Investors Turn Bearish On Estee Lauder After Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit To Proceed

Cosmetics giant faces accusations of defrauding shareholders by concealing its overdependence on improper gray-market sales in China, leading to financial damages.

Retail Investors Turn Bearish On Estee Lauder After Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit To Proceed
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Retail investors turned bearish on Estee Lauder Cos. Inc (EL) after a U.S. judge on Monday reportedly allowed a class-action lawsuit against the company to proceed.

The cosmetics giant faces accusations of defrauding shareholders by concealing its overdependence on improper gray-market sales in China, leading to financial damages.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said shareholders identified "several misleading omissions" and "half-truths" in Estee disclosures, related to the negative sales impact from a January 2022 government crackdown on the "daigou" gray market, Reuters reported.

"Estee Lauder touted the reasons for its success while leaving out the parts of the truth it found inconvenient," the judge said.

Estee became dependent in China on "daigou," or duty-free purchases by resellers, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, aggrieved shareholders have said in their lawsuit.

In May 2023, the company announced weak sales and cut its profit outlook for the third consecutive time, citing continued pressure from a slower-than-expected recovery in Asia’s travel retail sector.

Following that, the stock dropped 17%, losing over $9.8 billion in shareholder value. Then, on Dec. 7, 2023, some shareholders filed a claim against the company.

The proposed class-action covers shareholders from Feb. 3, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2023.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the company dropped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' a day ago, even as message volume remained low.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 11.38.06 AM.png EL sentiment and message volume as of April 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Several users commented about the lawsuit news, with one saying that the stock could be bottoming out.

Estee is a global cosmetics company specializing in skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care, and owns brands like MAC, Clinique, and La Mer. 

Shares of EL are down 9.5% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nokia Stock Gains On Partnerships With Amazon, Vodafone Idea: Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Nokia Stock Gains On Partnerships With Amazon, Vodafone Idea: Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Sportsman's Warehouse Soars After-Hours On Surprise Q4 Profit, Strong Outlook: Retail Eyes Scooping Up Battered Stock

Sportsman's Warehouse Soars After-Hours On Surprise Q4 Profit, Strong Outlook: Retail Eyes Scooping Up Battered Stock

Retail Traders Mostly Bullish On Biotech Stocks Amid Blow From RFK Jr. Purge On Health Agencies

Retail Traders Mostly Bullish On Biotech Stocks Amid Blow From RFK Jr. Purge On Health Agencies

Cameco Stock Gains After Bernstein Calls It Undervalued, Retail Sentiment Improves But Still Lingers In Bearish Zone

Cameco Stock Gains After Bernstein Calls It Undervalued, Retail Sentiment Improves But Still Lingers In Bearish Zone

Roblox Analyst Says Google Ad Pact ‘Smart Strategic Move’ From Gaming Platform: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Roblox Analyst Says Google Ad Pact ‘Smart Strategic Move’ From Gaming Platform: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Recent Stories

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the UMEED Bill says

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss NTI

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here ATG

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Recent Videos

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon