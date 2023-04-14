Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: CBI summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for questioning on Sunday in liquor policy scam

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on Sunday (April 16) for questioning in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    This development comes as AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the same case and the investigative agencies have made several arrests.

    Apart from this, the Delhi Chief Minister has also received a summon from the Goa Police regarding a case of an alleged defacement of public property for which he will have to be present for questioning on April 27.

    As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was officially recognised as a national party by the Election Commission of India (ECI), CM Kejriwal had said all AAP leaders must be prepared to go to jail.

    Kejriwal's response on CBI summon is awaited while at an event on Friday, the Delhi chief minister said, "There are several anti-national forces in the county that do not want the country to progress. All these people sent Manish Sisodia to jail. Those who sent Sisodia to jail are the enemies of the country."

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
