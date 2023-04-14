40 injured after footbridge collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur during Baisakhi celebration

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as many people had gathered on it.

At least 40 people, including several children, were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday (April 14), officials said.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.