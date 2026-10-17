A doctor at Pune's Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital has been suspended after a viral video exposed an alleged liquor party inside the postmortem department. The incident caused outrage as a grieving family was kept waiting overnight for essential documents to claim a deceased relative's body.

A doctor at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, has been suspended after a video allegedly showing a liquor party inside the hospital's postmortem department went viral. The incident has triggered outrage, particularly because a grieving family was reportedly waiting for documents needed to take a deceased relative's body home.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi suspended medical officer Dr Vaibhav Mhaske on October 16, following allegations that he was intoxicated while on duty and that essential hospital services were disrupted.

Viral Video Shows Liquor Bottles Inside Postmortem Department

The video circulating on social media reportedly shows liquor bottles, glasses, snacks and food plates placed on a table inside the postmortem department. A person is also seen lying on a nearby sofa. The incident reportedly came to light when a person who had been waiting overnight for documents related to a deceased family member recorded a video while trying to wake hospital personnel and obtain assistance.

According to reports, the family had been waiting for a death certificate and other formalities required to claim the body. The footage has raised questions about the conduct of hospital staff and the functioning of essential services at the facility.

Watch Viral Video

Doctor Suspended, Departmental Inquiry Ordered

Following the circulation of the video, the hospital administration reported the matter to the civic authorities. PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi ordered the suspension of Dr Mhaske and approved departmental proceedings against him.

The civic administration is examining the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The action follows concerns that the alleged conduct may have violated rules governing the behaviour of government employees while on duty. The inquiry is expected to establish responsibility and determine whether further disciplinary action is warranted.

Allegations of Delays in Releasing Bodies

The incident has also brought attention to allegations concerning delays in handing over bodies to families at the hospital. A person associated with the case reportedly claimed that the family had been kept waiting for several hours.

There have also been allegations that money was demanded to expedite the release of a body. These claims require independent verification, and any alleged payment demands would need to be investigated separately. The episode has intensified scrutiny of YCMH, a major public healthcare facility serving Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas.

Hospital Faces Questions Over Conduct and Accountability

The latest controversy comes amid other incidents that have drawn criticism of the hospital's administration in recent weeks. These include a reported incident involving a patient falling from a moving ambulance and other allegations concerning staff conduct.

The suspension and departmental inquiry mark the administration's initial response to the alleged liquor party. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. The incident has renewed calls for accountability in public hospitals and for ensuring that grieving families receive timely assistance and respectful treatment during difficult circumstances.