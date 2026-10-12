Police arrested a Metro construction contract worker, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at a temple in Nigdi. The incident, which occurred on October 11, 2026, was captured on CCTV cameras. Authorities charged Singh under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

A contract worker for Metro construction was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 18 at a temple in the Yamuna Nagar area of Nigdi. The incident was allegedly caught on CCTV cameras in the temple. The suspect, Vishal Singh, was charged by the Nigdi police under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant parts of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mahesh Bansode, Senior Police Inspector in charge of Nigdi Police Station, confirmed the case and the arrest. He said the suspect worked as a labourer for a contractor at Khandoba Maal. "An incident involving the molestation of a minor girl took place on Oct 11, 2026. A case has been registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused, Vishal Singh, works as a labourer and has been arrested," Bansode said.

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According to reports, the girl had visited the temple to offer prayers when the alleged incident took place. People in the area are worried about the safety of women and children in the area after what happened. Residents have also asked that contractors who work on construction projects be more closely inspected.

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Section 74 of the BNS deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty. The POCSO Act provisions cited by the police relate to sexual offences against children. The police are looking into what happened and what evidence they have available as part of their investigation.