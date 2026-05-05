Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha led a padyatra in Budgam as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'. The march saw participation from students and youth, highlighting a collective effort to build a drug-free society in the UT.

Jammu and kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday led a padyatra in central Kashmir's Budgam district as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', aimed at curbing drug abuse across the Union Territory.

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The march witnessed participation from students, youth, civil society members, and district administration officials, highlighting a collective push against the menace of narcotics. Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of community-led efforts in tackling drug abuse and urged young people to stay away from substance use. He reiterated that the administration is committed to taking strict action against drug traffickers while simultaneously focusing on awareness campaigns and rehabilitation initiatives.

Officials said the event concluded with participants taking a pledge to work towards building a drug-free society. The padyatra is part of a 100-day intensive campaign launched by the administration to strengthen public outreach and awareness against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Days of Drug Peddling Syndicates are Over'

Earlier, on Monday, Sinha advocated making Jammu and Kashmir free of drugs, saying that the days of drug peddling syndicates are over in Jammu and Kashmir. "We must strive to ensure the participation of every citizen. Together, we must ensure that Jammu and Kashmir becomes an example for the entire country, completely free from drugs," he said.

The remarks came at the launch of a mega padyatra as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' by the Lieutenant Governor. Speaking at the gathering, Sinha assured that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security agencies, and administrative machinery, in collaboration with the general public, are working to eradicate drug peddlers.

100-Day 'War on Drugs' Campaign

On April 11, 2026, the administration launched an accelerated 100-day campaign to achieve immediate, measurable impact. This "war on drugs" is overseen by the Lieutenant Governor and the Director General of Police (DGP), prioritising the intersection between drug trafficking and regional security.

Comprehensive Methodology

The campaign utilises a comprehensive methodology to address both the symptoms and the sources of the crisis: Supply Control (Enforcement): Utilising the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and local police to execute a zero-tolerance policy. Measures include property confiscation of peddlers, filing of FIRs, and high-tech surveillance. (ANI)