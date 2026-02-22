Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, arresting eight operatives, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, in raids across Kolkata and Tiruppur. The action followed pro-terror posters appearing in Delhi.

A major terror module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday after pro-terror posters glorifying slain Burhan Wani surfaced at multiple locations in the national capital, officials said.

Eight alleged operatives have been arrested in coordinated raids conducted across Kolkata in West Bengal and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. Police said seven of the accused are Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and procured Indian identity documents to hide their real identities.

Investigation Launched After Pro-Terror Posters Surface

According to officials, the case came to light on February 8, 2026, when CISF personnel reported the pasting of pro-Pakistan and pro-terror posters at Janpath Metro Station and nearby areas. Similar posters were subsequently found at other locations in Delhi. The posters carried images glorifying Burhan Wani and slogans such as "India Stop Genocide & Free Kashmir," along with Urdu phrases supporting Pakistan. . An FIR was registered at PS Supreme Court Metro under relevant sections of BNS and the DPDP Act, following which the investigation was transferred to the Special Cell/NDR due to its sensitive nature.

Coordinated Raids and Arrests

During the probe, Special Cell teams developed technical and human intelligence regarding the movement of suspects in Delhi and Gurugram. Acting on actionable inputs, a raid was conducted on February 15 at Majherpara, Hatiara Gote in Kolkata, leading to the arrest of Umar Faruk (31) and Robiul Islam (31). Further follow-up raids on February 21 in Tiruppur resulted in the arrest of six more operatives linked to the module.

Searches of the accused persons' premises led to the recovery of multiple pro-Pak and pro-terror posters, 10 mobile phones containing incriminating material, 25 debit/credit cards, five PoS machines, and Bangladeshi passports and identity documents.

Module Handler's Role and Background Revealed

During interrogation, accused Umar Faruk disclosed that he came in contact with the module's handler, Shabir Ahmad Lone alias Raja alias Kashmiri, in March 2025 and was subsequently indoctrinated. Lone, a resident of Kangan in Jammu & Kashmir presently based in Bangladesh, allegedly tasked the accused to spearhead LeT activities in India.

Police said the module had conducted reconnaissance of important locations and was attempting to arrange weapons through local contacts. Investigators further revealed that the accused had travelled to Delhi via Patna on February 6, pasted posters at around 10 locations, recorded videos as proof, and sent them to their handler before returning to Kolkata.

Officials said Lone, a trained LeT militant, was previously arrested by the Special Cell in 2007 with a large cache of arms and ammunition and had links with senior Pakistan-based terror leadership. He is now suspected to be working to revive sleeper cells in India using Bangladeshi nationals. Further investigation is underway.