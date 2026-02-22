Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was called to Delhi by the Congress leadership, sparking political buzz. Shivakumar, however, downplayed the visit, calling it a 'normal practice' and refused to discuss politics publicly with Priyanka Gandhi.

Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz again after state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was called to Delhi by the Congress leadership. Shivakumar however played down the visit saying that he goes to Delhi whenever the High Command calls, stating that visiting Delhi was a normal practice.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "Who else will go to Delhi? We have to go when called. It is a normal practice." Asked if he had any political discussions with Priyanka Gandhi during the Assam visit, he said, "I don't talk about politics anywhere and everywhere. It is not something that can be discussed in public."

On National Politics

On Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding US taxes, he said, "Rahul Gandhi will do whatever is needed to protect the interest of the country. The trade deal with the US will affect farmers in our country negatively. As a Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will raise all these issues."

Upcoming Engagements

"The CM and I are visiting Karwar today to inaugurate the medical university. Tomorrow, we have the MGNREGA convention in Chikkaballapura for Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. AICC General Secretary Surjewala is also attending the convention. Similar programmes will be held in other districts too," he said.

Bengaluru Development Projects

"I held a progress review in GBA yesterday. There are works worth Rs 5,065 crore is going on and we have instructed officials to complete all of them by the month end. The government has decided to purchase lands next to hillocks within a radius of 40 km of the city. We are looking at purchasing 100 acres," he added.

Comments on Other Political Matters

Kumaraswamy's Meeting with State Home Minister

Asked about the meeting between Kumaraswamy and State Home Minister G Parameshwar, he said, "Parameshwar may have met him to discuss setting up industries in his constituency. It is a meeting between a minister of the state with the Union minister."

Youth Congress Protest

On Kumarswamy criticising the protest by the Youth Congress at the AI summit, he said, "It is their political path, I don't know who instructed them to do so." (ANI)