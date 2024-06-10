Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leopard at Modi 3.0 cabinet oath-taking ceremony? Mysterious animal spotted in viral video (WATCH)

    During the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (June 9), a video capturing what appeared to be a leopard walking in the background caused a stir on social media.
     

    Leopard at Modi 3.0 cabinet oath-taking ceremony? Mysterious animal spotted in viral video (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers were sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority. Meanwhile, a video from the oath-taking ceremony is going viral on social media, showing what appears to be a mysterious animal walking inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    The incident occurred when MP Durga Das completed his oath and signed the papers. The viral video has sparked a buzz on social media, with netizens speculating about the animal's identity—some suggesting it was a leopard, while others thought it might be a pet cat or dog. The mysterious animal was seen multiple times on the staircase during the oath-taking ceremony.

    While some people believed the video was edited, others thought it was a cat rather than a leopard. However, live visuals recorded on DD News also showed the animal walking in the background, adding to the intrigue.

    "Wow, what a wonderful catch, if not doctored. It is a cat!," a user commented. 

    Another user commented, "It is not big cat. Even from such a distant view, it seems big. The way it works – it is one of the big cats, something like a tiger or a leopard. Or a lioness. If this is not an edited video, it's quite weird."

    Meanwhile, Durgadas Uikey, who won the recent general elections from the Betul (ST) Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, was sworn in as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.
     

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured AJR

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath anr

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath

    Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur: A look at ministers who have been dropped from Modi 3.0 gcw

    Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur: A look at ministers who have been dropped from Modi 3.0

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police adds new charges against CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar AJR

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police adds new charges against CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

    Kerala: 'No delay in JS Sidharthan death probe...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 'No delay in JS Sidharthan death probe...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly

    Recent Stories

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH)

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai RBA

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured AJR

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath anr

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers Rs 100 Garbage Tax, sparks concerns among residents vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers Rs 100 Garbage Tax, sparks concerns among residents

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon