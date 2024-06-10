Leopard at Modi 3.0 cabinet oath-taking ceremony? Mysterious animal spotted in viral video (WATCH)

During the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (June 9), a video capturing what appeared to be a leopard walking in the background caused a stir on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers were sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority. Meanwhile, a video from the oath-taking ceremony is going viral on social media, showing what appears to be a mysterious animal walking inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The incident occurred when MP Durga Das completed his oath and signed the papers. The viral video has sparked a buzz on social media, with netizens speculating about the animal's identity—some suggesting it was a leopard, while others thought it might be a pet cat or dog. The mysterious animal was seen multiple times on the staircase during the oath-taking ceremony.

While some people believed the video was edited, others thought it was a cat rather than a leopard. However, live visuals recorded on DD News also showed the animal walking in the background, adding to the intrigue.

"Wow, what a wonderful catch, if not doctored. It is a cat!," a user commented.

Another user commented, "It is not big cat. Even from such a distant view, it seems big. The way it works – it is one of the big cats, something like a tiger or a leopard. Or a lioness. If this is not an edited video, it's quite weird."

Meanwhile, Durgadas Uikey, who won the recent general elections from the Betul (ST) Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, was sworn in as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.



