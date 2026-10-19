Leh Police arrested a 21-year-old man with 21.02 grams of heroin at KBR Airport. The accused, identified as Jigmet Chosgyal, was intercepted upon his arrival from Delhi. The contraband was allegedly procured from Nayagaon in Punjab.

Leh Police arrested a 21-year-old man after recovering 21.02 grams of heroin from his carry bag at KBR Airport in Leh, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Jigmet Chosgyal, a resident of Chumathang who is currently residing at Police Colony in Choglamsar, was intercepted upon his arrival at the airport from Delhi following specific intelligence, according to police.

During a search, police recovered approximately 21.02 grams of heroin, locally known as ‘chitta’, concealed in his personal carry bag. A case has been registered at Leh Police Station under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused was taken into custody in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Leh Police Station, preliminary interrogation indicated that the seized contraband had allegedly been procured from Nayagaon in Punjab. Further investigation is underway to establish possible links to a wider network, police said.

Other Recent Seizures in Ladakh

According to DGP Ladakh, police seized 81 grams and 30 grams of charas-like substance in two separate cases on October 12. "District Police Drass recovered 81 grams of a charas-like substance from a rented room at Drass Market. FIR No. 54/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Drass, and further investigation is underway," DGP Ladakh said in a statement on X.

Another post read, "District Police Kargil recovered 30 grams of a charas-like substance near Iqbal Bridge. FIR registered under the NDPS Act; checking and patrolling intensified."

Meanwhile, on October 11, Police Post Choglamsar seized 96 bottles of illicit rum (750 ml each) from a car at Tashi Thongmon, Choglamsar. An FIR under Section 48(a) of the Excise Act has been registered at PS Leh, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)