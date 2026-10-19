Young Indian innovators are launching ventures for sustainability. A Delhi family's farm, Organic Theo, processes produce into jams and ice cream to cut waste. Meanwhile, IIT Jodhpur researchers are developing practical green hydrogen storage.

From a family-run organic farm in Delhi to green hydrogen research at IIT Jodhpur, young Indian innovators are turning practical ideas into ventures focused on sustainable agriculture, value addition, employment and clean energy. Organic Theo, a family-led venture, combines organic farming with food processing to create products such as jams, ketchup and ice cream. Eesha, who works with her parents, Rakesh and Roopika Anand, also uses the venture’s website and social media platforms to share information about growing produce naturally.

Organic Theo: A Model for Sustainable Agriculture

“It's not just about showing what is growing on Organic Theo's page. The aim is to explain to people how they can grow it themselves. I create informative videos for those who have farms or want to grow things at home,” said Eesha, founder of Organic Theo. Her parents left their corporate careers to focus on natural farming.

Over the past four years, the family has worked to develop its farm into a model that combines cultivation with food processing. “We have been farming here for four years and are trying new methods to show people what can be done differently. Some things have been forgotten, and eating habits have changed, so we are trying to bring them back,” said Rakesh Anand, Eesha’s father.

The venture also focuses on reducing post-harvest waste by processing farm produce into value-added products. Eesha’s brother, Anshul Anand, who co-founded the venture, said the idea emerged when freshly harvested fruits were not reaching the market in time. “I started this venture with my parents six to seven years ago and later began working on value-added products. We noticed that fresh fruits from our farm were going to waste because they were not reaching the market. So, we started making products such as jams and ice cream,” he said.

The business also provides employment opportunities, including in food preparation, marketing and packaging. “I have found employment here and also bring other people to work. Many people are involved in different activities, including marketing and packaging. We make paneer, ice cream and jams,” said Sakshi, an employee at Organic Theo.

Innovating Clean Energy: Green Hydrogen Research

Beyond agriculture, researchers at IIT Jodhpur are exploring ways to make hydrogen storage more practical. Anant Prakash Pandey, founder of Anant IKP Technologies, and his team are working on a storage system designed to support research into solid-state hydrogen storage.

Storing hydrogen as a gas or liquid can involve high costs and energy requirements, prompting the team to explore alternative materials and storage methods. “Storing hydrogen in gaseous form or liquefying it can be energy-intensive and expensive. So, why not explore solid-state storage? For that, we need measurements and characterisation, and we must first demonstrate at the laboratory level that the technology can work,” said Pandey.

The team is also developing a lightweight carbon structure intended to improve mechanical stability for potential storage applications. “The carbon structure we have developed is among the lightest of its kind. Through modification, we have been able to significantly improve its mechanical stability,” said Rishabh Raj Upadhyay of Anant IKP Technologies.

From reducing food waste through farm-based processing to investigating alternative methods of hydrogen storage, these initiatives reflect how entrepreneurs and researchers are exploring locally developed solutions to practical challenges. Together, they highlight the role of innovation in supporting sustainable livelihoods and India's clean-energy ambitions.