Young Indian innovators are using AI and smart wearables to make healthcare accessible. Bengaluru-based Remidio has an AI-powered eye scanner, while IIT Jodhpur-incubated FlexiRelief SmartCare has developed a smart glove for arthritis patients.

From AI-powered eye screening to wearable devices for arthritis patients, young Indian innovators are developing technology-driven solutions to make healthcare more accessible and convenient. Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Remidio has developed a portable retinal imaging device that uses a smartphone and artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify eye conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic eye disease. The company is also exploring the potential of retinal scans to identify risk indicators associated with cardiovascular diseases and chronic kidney disease.

AI-Powered Retinal Imaging

“Our objective at Remidio is to prevent avoidable blindness. We are also using AI to explore how the eyes can serve as a window into other diseases within the body,” said Anand, founder of Remidio. The device uses a patented annular illumination system to capture retinal images without requiring medication to dilate the pupils.

“Our patented technology has enabled us to develop a system that does not require a large area for illumination. Our fundus camera also eliminates the need for medically dilating the patient's pupils,” said Wilson D'Souza, chief operating officer of Remidio.

Smart Wearables for Arthritis Relief

Meanwhile, FlexiRelief SmartCare, a health-tech startup associated with IIT Jodhpur's incubation ecosystem, has developed a smart glove and wearable band that deliver heat and vibration therapy to help arthritis patients manage joint pain and stiffness.

“Our initial vision was to develop a solution for the hand joints of rheumatoid arthritis patients, who struggle with morning stiffness that can last for one to two hours. We have designed our product around their needs, and our future vision is to develop solutions for knee joints as well,” said Vijay Kumar, founder of FlexiRelief SmartCare. The wearable connects to a smartphone application via Bluetooth, allowing users to select different operating modes and adjust the device's settings.

“The device uses a microcontroller that can connect to the phone via Bluetooth Low Energy. Through our mobile application, users can easily control the device and operate it in different modes,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan, product development lead for medical devices at the startup.

The innovations reflect how young Indian developers are using AI, portable imaging and smart wearables to explore more accessible, patient-focused healthcare solutions. Their clinical effectiveness and applications will depend on appropriate validation and assessment. (ANI)