CPI(M) MP John Brittas admits the Left movement faces 'serious setbacks' in India. He attributes its declining electoral footprint to the rise of religion-based polarisation, identity politics, and dominant right-wing ideology across the country.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has acknowledged that the Left movement in India is facing "serious setbacks" both politically and ideologically, attributing its declining footprint to the rise of religion-based polarisation and identity politics across the country. Speaking to ANI about the shrinking electoral presence of Left parties, now largely confined to governing Kerala, Brittas said the challenges confronting the Left go beyond organisational weaknesses and reflect deeper shifts in national politics.

Reasons for the Decline

"There are so many reasons. I agree that there have been serious setbacks to the Left movement as a political party and as an ideology," he said, noting that the Left once had strongholds in northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, where it had elected MPs in earlier decades. Brittas argued that the growing dominance of right-wing ideology has made it increasingly difficult for progressive platforms to mobilise voters. "See how the country has gone ahead. They are right-wing ideology. When we are fighting in terms of caste and religion, it's very difficult for such progressive ideology to inspire people," he said.

'Polarisation and Identity Politics Played Havoc'

He pointed to increasing polarisation in the name of religion, recurring communal tensions, and heightened debates over religious identity as factors that have reshaped political discourse. "Polarisation is taking place in the country in the name of religion... identity politics has played havoc on the Left movement," Brittas said, adding that even campuses are witnessing sharper ideological divides.

The Path Forward

He admitted that the Left has not yet found a clear path to effectively navigate this evolving political landscape. "We haven't found a way ahead to navigate this crisis... we would bounce back," he added. Apart from Kerala, the Left has struggled in several recent elections, including in Bihar, where its performance was underwhelming.

Internal Introspection and Mobilisation

Responding to comparisons with the Bharatiya Janata Party's practice of holding "Chintan Manthan" (introspection) sessions after electoral setbacks, Brittas said the Left do more Chintan Manthan. "If you look at the functioning of Left parties, we sit more often, we do more chintan manthan, we have more conclaves, we have more committee meetings," he said. Brittas added that multiple suggestions and corrective steps have emerged from internal discussions.

As an example of continued grassroots mobilisation, he cited the farmers' march in Maharashtra, which saw significant public participation. "We know what our shortcomings are," Brittas added.

His remarks came in the context of repeated electoral setbacks for Left parties and ahead of the five major state assembly elections scheduled this year. (ANI)