CISF Airport Sector has partnered with IIT Ropar by signing an MoU for a six-week residential cybersecurity training program. The initiative aims to create a specialized cadre to protect critical aviation infrastructure from emerging cyber threats.

In a significant step towards strengthening cyber security preparedness in the aviation sector, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Airport Sector signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) on August 7 for conducting a specialised six-week residential Cyber Security Training Programme for CISF personnel.

The initiative is in pursuance of the vision articulated by the Prime Minister during the DsGP/IsGP Conference-2024 and the directions of the Union Home Minister for developing a cyber-capable security force and strengthening dedicated cyber commando capabilities in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police organisations, according to the release.

Strengthening Airport Cyber Security

Under the leadership of DG CISF Praveer Ranjan, the Force has undertaken a series of initiatives to develop a specialised cadre of personnel equipped to detect, respond to and manage emerging cybersecurity challenges. According to the release, the initiative assumes particular significance for the Airport Sector, as aviation infrastructure constitutes critical national infrastructure and any cyber disruption can have significant operational, economic and security implications.

Partnership and MoU Details

The six-week residential programme will be conducted on a no-cost basis and marks the beginning of a structured institutional partnership between IIT Ropar SCALE Foundation and CISF for strengthening specialised cyber security capabilities. The MoU was signed by Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, and Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, IPS, IG/Airport Sector-I, CISF, New Delhi.

Senior officials from IIT Ropar, including Dr. Sarang Gumfekar, Coordinator and Director, SCALE Foundation, and Dr. Shashi Sekhar Jha, Dean & Head, Centre for Drone & Autonomous Systems, distinguished faculty members, and CISF officers, including Shri Santosh Kumar Suman, CASO, ASG Chandigarh, were present on the occasion.

Specialised Training Curriculum

The specialised training programme has been designed to provide participants with both theoretical and practical exposure to critical areas of cyber security. The curriculum will cover Cyber Security Foundations, Critical Information Infrastructure, Digital Forensics, Incident Detection and Response, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity Planning, Emerging Cyber Threats, and Multi-Sector Crisis Simulation.

Building a Future-Ready Cyber Cadre

The programme is aimed at developing a skilled and specialised cyber security cadre within CISF capable of strengthening cyber resilience, enhancing incident detection and response, supporting cyber investigations, and contributing to the protection and continuity of critical aviation infrastructure.

The collaboration with IIT Ropar represents an important step towards building a technically proficient and future-ready cyber security capability within CISF. It will enhance the Force's preparedness to address emerging cyber threats and support the evolving requirements of Aviation Security and Security of Vital Installations, while contributing to the broader national cyber security framework. (ANI)