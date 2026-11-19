Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan and Shakti Sthal to honor her legacy on her birth anniversary.

Leaders Pay Floral Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, party leader K C Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders on Thursday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

At the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders gathered to pay their respects to Indira Gandhi, remembering her contributions to the country. Earlier in the day, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial in Delhi.

"Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi said in his post. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. "On her birth anniversary, paying my heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji," Singh wrote on X. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, recalling her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. A prominent figure in India's political history, she served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. Following her assassination in October 1984, she was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)