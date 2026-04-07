Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the LDF and UDF, alleging they destroyed Keralam and predicted an NDA win. In response, CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a roadshow and presented the LDF government's progress report, claiming high implementation rates.

Chouhan Alleges LDF, UDF 'Destroyed Keralam'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that "LDF and UDF has destroyed Keralam" in the last 70 years and said that the NDA government will be formed in the state after the results are announced on May 4. Speaking with ANI, Chouhan said, "I am feeling delighted after coming to the holy land of Keralam...In the past 70 years, the LDF and UDF destroyed Keralam and every section of the society is affected...The LDF and UDF are the same...The public has made up its mind on development, safe and secure Keralam and will vote for the BJP...The NDA government will be formed in the state..."

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On Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on Gujarat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...The Congress party disrespects the people of Keralam, Gujarat...They should not divide the people of the nation just for political gains"

CM Vijayan Holds Roadshow, Presents Govt's Progress Report

Keralam Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held a roadshow in his home constituency, Dharmadam. The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from the supporters of CM Vijayan and his party. Earlier in the day, the Left Democratic Front government placed its progress report of performance before the electorate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Keralam.

'97% of Manifesto Promises Implemented'

Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted several key achievements of the LDF government. He said that 97 per cent of the promises made by the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been implemented, and others are in the advanced stages of implementation.

He said that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government. Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government, he said, adding that such reports have been published regularly since 2017.

Keralam Assembly Polls on April 9

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. (ANI)