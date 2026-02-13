Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh says 5 LCA Mark 1A aircraft are flying and production has stabilised. He notes engine supply is key, and while some IAF requirements are yet to be met, the system will be perfected with a 180-jet order.

LCA Mark 1A Programme Status

Informing about the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A programme, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that five engines are currently available; meanwhile, five aircraft are already flying. Speaking to ANI, he said production has largely stabilised for Indian vendors and the main manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and will improve further once engine supply stabilises.

He asserted that while weapon trials have been successful, some of the Indian Air Force's requirements have not yet been fully met. He added that certain operational requirements still need improvement, but with a planned order of 180 aircraft, the system is expected to be refined over time to meet the Air Force's full needs.

"On LCA Mark 1A, the five engines are available, and five aircraft are flying... Once this engine supply line stabilises, the production seems to have stabilised in any case, as far as the Indian vendors and the system and the integrator, which is HAL, are concerned. On the acceptance by the Air Force, there are some areas where the level of some of the requirements that the Air Force had is not fully met, perhaps. Although the weapons trials have been successful," Defence Secretary said.

He added that certain operational requirements still need improvement, but with a planned order of 180 aircraft, the system is expected to be refined over time to meet the Air Force's full needs. "However, there are issues with some of the ORs made available to HAL... The idea is that with a 180-aircraft order, over time, they should be able to really perfect it and make it meet the entire requirements of the Air Force," he said.

HAL Confirms Aircraft Readiness

Earlier this month, on February 5, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) confirmed that five LCA Mk1a fighter jets are fully ready, and an additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. The company, in a statement, assured that it will meet the guidance projected for the current Financial Year.

"HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications. An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the public sector aerospace and defence company said.

Progress on Naval Projects

On naval projects, Defence Secretary asserted that two major programmes, including the Next Generation Corvettes and the Project 75I submarines, are at an advanced stage. He added that the government intends to maintain and increase the pace of defence contracts.

"There are two naval projects which are fairly advanced, the Next Generation Corvettes and the 75I... These two naval items are there, and there are a few others as well... Without talking about specific platforms or weapons, the intent is to keep up the pace. We did Rs 2 lakh 9 thousand crores of contract signing last year... We hope to keep up this pace and increase it even further in this year and in the coming financial year," he said. (ANI)