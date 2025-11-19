Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested by the NIA after being extradited from the US. He was produced in a Delhi court and is accused of running a terror syndicate and involvement in high-profile crimes from abroad.

Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was produced before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at Patiala House on Wednesday following his arrest after extradition from the United States. Security around the court complex has been intensified, with heavy police deployment. According to sources, the NIA discreetly moved Anmol Bishnoi out of the Delhi Airport due to security concerns before bringing him to court for proceedings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NIA Confirms Arrest After US Deportation

Earlier in the day, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on gang-terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the brother and close aide of dreaded jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on his deportation from the US to India on Wednesday. In a statement, the NIA said Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his brother Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been absconding since 2022.

Charges and Involvement in Terror Syndicate

Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period. Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground.

Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters, the NIA said in the statement.

Ongoing Investigation into Terror-Gangster Nexus

NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels, it said.

Connection to Major Criminal Cases

The NIA took the official custody of Anmol Bishnoi soon after he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Anmol Bishnoi is wanted as the main plotter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year, as well as the shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. His name also surfaced in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, leading to the arrest of Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. The gangster has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime.

Amol Bishnoi's deportation from the US and arrest can provide crucial insights into broader networks involved in illicit operations across the region. (ANI)