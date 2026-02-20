Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated the Amul AI initiative, which uses 200 crore data records to help dairy farmers. Praised by Nandan Nilekani, the 'Sarlaben' AI assistant reflects PM Modi's vision for a tech-empowered rural India.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday highlighted the transformative role of technology in rural India, highlighting the success of the Amul AI initiative and its impact on dairy farmers across the state. Speaking about the platform, he referenced Nandan Nilekani's remarks at the India AI Impact Summit, which praised the initiative as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a tech-empowered rural India. The AI assistant 'Sarlaben' uses 200 crore data records to provide real-time insights on cattle health and productivity, helping dairy farmers, particularly women, improve their livelihoods.

CM Patel on Amul AI's Impact

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Technology is most powerful when it speaks the language of the people. Glad to hear Nandan Nilekani at the India AI Impact Summit share the story behind our Amul AI initiative, a testament to PM Narendra Modi ji's vision for a tech-empowered rural India. I had the honour to launch this platform recently, which uses 200 crore data records to transform lives." Technology is most powerful when it speaks the language of the people. Glad to hear @NandanNilekani Ji at the #IndiaAiImpactSummit share the story behind our Amul AI initiative, a testament to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a tech-empowered rural India. I had the… pic.twitter.com/bPUgJIEJ5F — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) February 19, 2026

"Amul's AI assistant 'Sarlaben' is a game-changer for our cattle owners, providing real-time insights on animal health and productivity. By integrating technology in animal husbandry, we are ensuring our dairy farmers--especially our hardworking women--have the best tools to succeed," the post read.

Nandan Nilekani Praises PM Modi's Vision and Execution

A day earlier, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said that the AI Impact Summit held in the national capital has been "fantastic" and noted that AI will really take off in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of its role in benefiting the common man, workers and farmers.

Speaking at the CEOs Forum, Nilekani recalled how PM Modi gave them a suggestion to extend AI application to dairy besides agriculture. He said India will lead the world in showing how AI diffusion can matter to improve the lives of the common man, farmers, students, and patients.

"Congratulations, PM Modi, on a fantastic Summit. It's really been great. I want to talk about AI diffusion in India with an example. When I met PM Modi on 8th January and talked about applying AI to farmers. He said, why can't we apply it to cows and cattle? Because if the cow is sick, it can't tell you that it is sick. How can you solve this problem? He gave us his vision of applying AI to agriculture and dairy," he said.

"The same day, the PMO had a meeting along with Krishnan and Abhishek of MeitY, with Amul, and with some of my colleagues. Within three weeks, the application went live... This is the world's largest cooperative with 3.6 million farmers, 2 billion milk transactions per year, and 40 million cattle. This, to me, is an example of the speed of execution of AI diffusion in India," he added. (ANI)