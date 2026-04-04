A landslide in the Banihal area of Ramban has blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Authorities have deployed machinery for clearance and urged the public to travel with caution after checking weather and traffic advisories.

Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A section of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Saturday following a landslide in the Banihal area of Ramban district. Further details are awaited.

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Speaking on the situation, DSP Traffic Banihal, Surinder Pal Singh, appealed to the public to remain cautious while travelling. "The appeal to the people is to drive after checking the traffic advisory. People are advised to step out of their homes only after checking the weather," he said.

He added that manpower and machinery have been deployed at the site, and efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore traffic movement as soon as possible.

Previous Disruption on March 27

Earlier, on March 27, Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was disrupted in Ramban on Thursday since the afternoon following the rolling down of big boulders on the down-tube (road) beside the bank of Chenab at Karol between Chanderkot Masjid and Jaiswal bridge.

According to the SSP, Traffic, NHW, Raja Adil Hamid Ganai, the up-tube (road) on the hillside has been blocked since last night due to a landslide, after which the one-way traffic was diverted from the down-tube. But after the rolling down of boulders on the down tube this afternoon, the traffic was completely stopped. The blockage of traffic has caused huge traffic snarls on both ends of the blocked site and thus much inconvenience to the commuters and passengers. SSP, Raja Adil Hamid Ganai, said that the heavy machines are being used by the NHAI to break and remove the boulders from the down tube and the landslide debris from the up tube, which could take a few more hours to completely restore the traffic on the NH44. (ANI)