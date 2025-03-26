user
McCormick Stock In Spotlight After Q1 Earnings Miss, But Retail’s Bullish

Summary: Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago

Published: Mar 26, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of McCormick & Co (MKC) were in focus after the condiments and spices maker posted fiscal first-quarter results that came below Wall Street’s expectations, lifting retail sentiment, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share were at $0.60, below consensus estimates of $0.64 while Q1 revenue also missed expectations at $1.61 billion.

The company said Q1 sales saw volume growth of 2%, which was offset by a 2% unfavorable impact from currency. While its organic sales growth came in at 2%, also driven by volume.

“Our continued volume-driven performance reflects the success of our prioritized investments in the areas that are driving the greatest value and will sustain our momentum for the remainder of 2025 and beyond,” said Brendan Foley, chairman, president, and CEO.

“We achieved share gains in core categories across key markets and delivered volume growth in both the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments."

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume inched up in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 7.48.55 AM.png MKC sentiment meter and message volumes on March 25

A bullish watcher thought its stock is the safest to own in a volatile market.

But another watcher on Stocktwits pointed out how McCormick is among 15 S&P 500 companies that missed Q1 earnings.

McCormick’s fiscal 2025 outlook has factored in plans to offset costs linked to U.S. import tariffs on China, but the company didn’t include any additional impacts due to continued uncertainty surrounding tariffs.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, saying it expects sales growth to range between 0% and 2%, adjusted operating income growth between 3% and 5%, and adjusted EPS growth between 3% and 5%.

McCormick said it plans to continue its cost savings initiatives for investments and operating margin expansion.

For 2025, it expects foreign currency rates to unfavorably impact sales by 1%, adjusted operating income by 1%, and adjusted earnings per share by 2%.

