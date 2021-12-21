  • Facebook
    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: TMC workers, supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls

    "The counting started at 8 a.m. According to early indications. So far, the TMC has acquired an early lead in six wards," according to a State Election Commission official.

    Kolkata, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
    The counting of ballots for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election started on Tuesday morning, with the ruling Trinamool Congress establishing an early lead in six wards, according to SEC officials. According to the latest trends, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is now leading. "The counting started at 8 a.m. According to early indications. So far, the TMC has acquired an early lead in six wards," according to a State Election Commission official. The TMC had established early advantages in Wards 23, 11, 31, 2, 4, and 7. According to current trends, the TMC leads on 114 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on two seats.

    Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and Congress are tied with two seats each. According to the West Bengal State Election Commission's official trends, an independent candidate is ahead in one seat. As early indications pointed to the TMC's triumph, workers and supporters of the ruling party were spotted rejoicing outside the house of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

    Sporadic episodes of violence, including the hurling of explosives at two polling stations, marred the KMC polls on Sunday, despite the fact that over 63% of the over 40.5 lakh voters cast ballots. Earlier on Sunday, the BJP called the KMC polls a "farce" and complained to the State Election Commission that the municipal police are "totally under the control of the ruling TMC" and incapable of conducting peaceful elections.

    A crude bomb was also thrown outside a voting station, wounding a voter. The incident occurred outside Taki Boys School in North Kolkata's Ward 36. Several BJP leaders, including state party chairman Dilip Ghosh and national party president JP Naffa, denounced the violence in the city.

    They raised concerns about suspected election irregularities, administrative abuse, attacks on its employees, and threats of poll officials. The election was held at 4,959 voting stations throughout all 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under tight security and intermittent acts of violence. The counting of votes is still ongoing in the city, which is well guarded.

